Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers in 11 innings.

Hosmer capped the Padres' thrilling come-from-behind victory with the go-ahead sacrifice fly that plated Fernando Tatis in the top of the 11th. The first baseman also had a hand in the Padres' comeback from a six-run deficit earlier in the contest, driving home Tatis on an eighth-inning base knock. The run-scoring single snapped a six-game RBI drought for Hosmer.