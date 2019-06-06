Padres' Eric Hosmer: Rare day off

Hosmer is not in the lineup Thursday against the Nationals.

Hosmer will hit the bench for just the second time all season and the first time in 50 games. The first baseman has been dialed in at the dish recently, slashing .312/.361/.468 with four homers and 12 RBI over his last 20 games. Wil Myers is covering first base in his stead, with Manuel Margot starting in center field.