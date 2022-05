Hosmer went 2-for-6 with three walks, a double, three RBI and a run during Wednesday's doubleheader split versus Cleveland.

Hosmer was particularly productive in Game 1 of the twin bill, when he reached base four times and drove in a pair. The veteran extended his on-base streak to nine games in the second contest, and he is slashing .414/.564/.759 with three homers, 12 RBI and seven runs over that stretch. Hosmer leads MLB with a .378 average and .457 on-base percentage this season.