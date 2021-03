Hosmer (illness) will start at first base and will bat third Monday in the Padres' Cactus League game against the Royals.

Hosmer is back in action for the first time since Thursday after an illness kept him out for a few days. He's off to a 5-for-26 start to Cactus League play, but Hosmer's status as the Padres' everyday first baseman isn't in question.