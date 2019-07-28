Padres' Eric Hosmer: Receives breather Sunday

Hosmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Hosmer heads to the bench for a maintenance day after starting the last 42 games, with Wil Myers taking over at first base for the Friars versus lefty Madison Bumgarner. Hosmer could use the day off given his .205/.237/.273 slash line over 21 games in July.

More News
Our Latest Stories