Hosmer went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run in Thursday's 12-1 win over the Braves.

Hosmer put the Padres on the board in the first inning with a two-run single, and he went on to rack up three more hits in the contest. This was the veteran's fourth multi-hit performance in seven games so far this season, pushing his average to .462. Hosmer is tied for the MLB lead with 12 hits overall on the campaign.