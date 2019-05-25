Padres' Eric Hosmer: Registers 29th RBI

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Blue Jays.

Hosmer singled home a run in the third inning, giving his team a two-run cushion. The 29-year-old has reached base safely in nine of his last 10 contests, good enough to boost his batting average from .270 to .284 over that stretch. He's also launched seven homers and has collected 29 RBI through 50 games in 2019.