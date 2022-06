Hosmer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hosmer will sit out for the day game after he played all 11 innings in Tuesday night's 3-2 win while going 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk. Luke Voit, who typically serves as San Diego's designated hitter, will replace Hosmer at first base.