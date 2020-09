Hosmer (finger) will be activated off the 10-day injured list Saturday and start versus the Mariners, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined since Sept. 7 with a fractured finger on his left hand, but he'll return from the injured list for Saturday's contest. Hosmer and Mitch Moreland figure to split time between first base and designated hitter for the Padres.