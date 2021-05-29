site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Eric Hosmer: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hosmer (forearm) is starting Saturday's game against the Astros.
Hosmer exited Friday's win over the Astros after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning, but he underwent X-rays that came back negative. He'll start at first base and bat fifth Saturday.
