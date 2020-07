Hosmer (illness) is in the starting lineup and batting fifth Tuesday against the Giants.

Hosmer was scratched from Monday's lineup with a non-COVID-19 illness, but he'll be able to rejoin the starting nine for the team's first game against the Giants. Hosmer has been hot to begin the season, going 4-for-6 with a home run, two doubles, seven RBI and four runs over his first three games.