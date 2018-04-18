Hosmer went 1-for-5 with a solo home in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Hosmer entered the ninth inning wearing a golden sombrero after striking out in all four of his previous plate appearances. He salvaged what would have been a horrid day at the plate when he took Kenley Jansen deep to spearhead a late comeback. The 28-year-old went a combined 0-for-8 since returning from a minor back ailment Monday, so the Padres -- and his fantasy owners -- are hoping Tuesday's homer will get the first baseman back on track.