Padres' Eric Hosmer: Salvages day with late home run
Hosmer went 1-for-5 with a solo home in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Hosmer entered the ninth inning wearing a golden sombrero after striking out in all four of his previous plate appearances. He salvaged what would have been a horrid day at the plate when he took Kenley Jansen deep to spearhead a late comeback. The 28-year-old went a combined 0-for-8 since returning from a minor back ailment Monday, so the Padres -- and his fantasy owners -- are hoping Tuesday's homer will get the first baseman back on track.
More News
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...