Hosmer was scratched from Saturday's spring lineup against the Dodgers due to an illness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hosmer was initially slated to play first base and bat fourth Saturday, but he was sent home by the team since he was feeling nauseous. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return. Jake Cronenworth will shift to first base against the Dodgers, while Ha-seong Kim will play second base and bat seventh.