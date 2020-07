Hosmer was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks with a non-COVID-19 illness, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was penciled in as the starter at first base, batting fifth, but he'll instead be out of the starting nine. He seems unlikely to be available off the bench, and it's unclear if he's expected to return to action Sunday. Ty France will step into the lineup for the Friars in his place.