Hosmer will be on the bench against lefty Patrick Corbin and the Nationals on Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hosmer still has something larger than a platoon role at first base for the Padres, though he's now been on the bench against four of the last eight lefties the team has faced. Jake Cronenworth slides to first base in his absence, with Ha-Seong Kim starting at second.