Hosmer will be on the bench against lefty Caleb Smith and the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Hosmer started against the left-handed Madison Bumgarner on Opening Day, but the Padres have a deep roster this season, so he won't get to play every day. Any off days he does get will likely come against lefties, and he'll get his first of the year already despite going 6-for-7 with a pair of homers in the first two games of the campaign. Jake Cronenworth slides to first base in his absence, opening up second base for Ha-seong Kim's first MLB start.