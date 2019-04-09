Padres' Eric Hosmer: Sits for first time

Hosmer is on the bench Tuesday against the Padres.

Hosmer sits for the first time this season, with Wil Myers moving in from the outfield to play first base. Hosmer is hitting just .244 with a .692 OPS this season, so it may be in the Padres' interest to sit him more frequently, especially against lefties like Tuesday's starter Derek Holland. No such plan has been announced by the team, however, so Tuesday's off day looks like simply a routine maintenance day.

More News
Our Latest Stories