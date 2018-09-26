Padres' Eric Hosmer: Sits for series finale

Hosmer is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hosmer will retreat to the bench for what looks to be a routine day off after starting the past 37 games, hitting .231/.299/.406 with six homers and 18 RBI over that stretch. Jose Pirela is starting at first base and hitting seventh in Wednesday's series finale.

