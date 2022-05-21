Hosmer is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Francisco.

Hosmer has ridden a career-best 14.5 percent strikeout rate to a .324/.382/.849 slash line so far this season. He's still pounding the ball into the ground as much as ever, resulting in a 4.3 percent barrel rate and a modest four homers, but his season should finish as one of his most productive ever if he can continue making this much contact. The veteran will get his first day off in over a month Saturday, with Luke Voit starting at first base and Jurickson Profar resting his legs as the designated hitter.