Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the 7-4 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

Hosmer led off the fourth inning with a solo shot off Jordan Lyles to get the scoring started for the Padres. The veteran first baseman is slashing .355/.412/.710 with three home runs and eight RBI in eight games this season. Hosmer is poised for a nice season, batting cleanup in one of the most talented offenses in the league.