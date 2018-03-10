Padres' Eric Hosmer: Slow start this spring

Hosmer is batting .227 (5-for-22) this spring after signing an eight-year-contract with the Padres this offseason.

While the hits have been few and far between, Hosmer has contributed a pair of extra-base hits (a double and a home run) early on. With the Padres' starting first base job on lock, there is little concern regarding the veteran's performance this spring, especially considering he has been one of the more-consistent first base options over the past few years. The move to San Diego doesn't do much to change Hosmer's value from his time in Kansas City; we can expect a solid batting average and on-base skills to go along with 20-homer power while acting as the centerpiece of the Padres' lineup.