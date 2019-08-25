Padres' Eric Hosmer: Slugs 19th home run

Hosmer went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Saturday's loss to Boston.

Hosmer plated the Padres' first runs of the game with a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning. The 29-year-old is slashing .285/.330/.451 with 19 long balls and 84 RBI in 539 plate appearances this season.

