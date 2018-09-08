Padres' Eric Hosmer: Smacks 14th homer

Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Friday's 12-6 loss to the Reds.

Hosmer delivered an RBI single in the first inning, followed by a two-run blast to left in the eighth, although the Padres would lose the contest. He's off to a sluggish start in September, going 4-for-19 with five walks and four runs scored through six games, so he'll look to turn things around at the dish down the stretch of the regular season.