Padres' Eric Hosmer: Smacks 18th homer

Hosmer went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Hosmer took Brad Ziegler deep in the eighth inning to record his 18th homer of the season. It was his fifth home run of September, though that couldn't save him from his least productive campaign since 2014. Across 672 plate appearances, he's managed to hit just .252/.320/.398 with 68 RBI and 72 runs scored.

More News
Our Latest Stories