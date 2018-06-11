Padres' Eric Hosmer: Smacks eighth homer

Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.

Hosmer has gotten off to a strong start in June, slashing .353/.389/.588 with two doubles, two homers and six RBI through nine games. The Friars' big-ticket free agent has been as advertised since joining the club, also providing fantasy owners with consistent production at the first base position.

More News
Our Latest Stories