Hosmer was spotted at the top of the dugout with a splint on his finger after exiting Monday's contest, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hosmer exited Monday's contest after fouling a bunt attempt off his finger. He was seen leaving the dugout with a trainer immediately after exiting the game, but was seen back in the dugout later on. Mitch Moreland took over for Hosmer at first base.