Padres' Eric Hosmer: Stays hot

Hosmer went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run in the Padres' 11-2 win over the Braves on Thursday.

That's now four multi-hit performances in his last seven games for Hosmer, who is currently locked in the plate after a slow start to the season. The three knocks in this contest boost the veteran's slash line to .261/.310/.437 to go along with five homers and 20 RBI through 119 at-bats.