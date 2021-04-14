Hosmer went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Pirates.

Hosmer registered a hit for the fourth consecutive game with an RBI single in the fourth. He managed to get on twice more via walk and also got to first after a fielder's choice and ended up taking second for his first steal of the year. The stolen base was a rarity, as Hosmer hasn't topped more than 10 steals in a season since 2013. He is rewarding fantasy managers with solid contact skills and a knack for getting on base. The 31-year-old is slashing .341/.438/.610 with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs scored and continues to be one of the most consistent hitters in the Padres' lineup.