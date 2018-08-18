Padres' Eric Hosmer: Strong line in loss
Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 9-4 loss to Arizona.
Hosmer's fifth-inning homer was reviewed after it appeared that a fan interfered with Jon Jay's leaping attempt, but the ruling was confirmed, allowing the first baseman to tally his 12th long ball of the year. The 28-year-old has underperformed with his new club, slashing a disappointing .257/.321/.396 over 521 plate appearances. Hosmer does own a modest six-game hitting streak, and a late-season hot streak would go a long way in restoring his dwindling fantasy value heading into the offseason.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...