Padres' Eric Hosmer: Strong line in loss

Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 9-4 loss to Arizona.

Hosmer's fifth-inning homer was reviewed after it appeared that a fan interfered with Jon Jay's leaping attempt, but the ruling was confirmed, allowing the first baseman to tally his 12th long ball of the year. The 28-year-old has underperformed with his new club, slashing a disappointing .257/.321/.396 over 521 plate appearances. Hosmer does own a modest six-game hitting streak, and a late-season hot streak would go a long way in restoring his dwindling fantasy value heading into the offseason.