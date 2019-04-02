Padres' Eric Hosmer: Strong start to season
Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in San Diego's 10-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
After going hitless in his first game of the season, Hosmer has roped six hits in his last 11 at-bats to bring his average up to .353 on the young season. It's an encouraging early sign for the veteran, who had a down season in first campaign with San Diego last year with an unimpressive .398 slugging percentage over 613 at-bats. It's still early, but Hosmer is virtually assured of everyday at-bats and is expected to serve as the club's No. 2 hitter, making him a prime candidate to benefit from the presence of new star teammate Manny Machado as he looks to bounce back in 2019.
