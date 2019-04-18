Padres' Eric Hosmer: Struggling to start season

Hosmer is slashing just .194/.270/.284 over his first 67 at-bats.

Coming off his disappointing first campaign with San Diego, Hosmer was the club's presumptive No. 2 hitter coming out of spring training, with the hope some offseason adjustments and some increased talent around him would lead to a rebound campaign. That hasn't materialized thus far, however, as the veteran has a meager .554 OPS over San Diego's first 18 games. There's still plenty of time for him to turn it around, but the early-season slump seems to have cost him his regular spot near the top of the order for the time being.

More News
Our Latest Stories