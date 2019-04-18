Padres' Eric Hosmer: Struggling to start season
Hosmer is slashing just .194/.270/.284 over his first 67 at-bats.
Coming off his disappointing first campaign with San Diego, Hosmer was the club's presumptive No. 2 hitter coming out of spring training, with the hope some offseason adjustments and some increased talent around him would lead to a rebound campaign. That hasn't materialized thus far, however, as the veteran has a meager .554 OPS over San Diego's first 18 games. There's still plenty of time for him to turn it around, but the early-season slump seems to have cost him his regular spot near the top of the order for the time being.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...