Padres' Eric Hosmer: Swipes fourth bag

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a walk and stolen base Sunday against the Pirates.

Hosmer posted another unremarkable line but did manage to steal his fourth base of the season and first since May 15. He hasn't been particularly efficient on the basepaths -- he has been caught three times -- but ranks fifth among first baseman in stolen bases. That's not a huge boost to his value, but does prop up his lack of power a bit.

