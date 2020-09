Hosmer (finger) fielded groundballs and stood in to see pitches during a bullpen session Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hosmer is recovering from a fractured left finger suffered during a bunt attempt Sept. 7. He's not yet swinging a bat, but the Padres are optimistic the he can begin working at the team's alternate training site next week. That could set him on track to log some major-league at-bats before the end of the regular season.