Hosmer (finger) took part in live batting practice on the field prior to Tuesday's game, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hosmer worked out without a splint Monday, and he took a big step by participating in live batting practice Tuesday. A timetable for his return still hasn't been established, but he appears to be making progress in his recovery. Mitch Moreland should continue to see work at first base while Hosmer is sidelined.