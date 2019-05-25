Padres' Eric Hosmer: Three-hit day against Blue Jays

Hosmer went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs in San Diego's 19-4 demolition of the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Hosmer stayed hot at the dish with this three-hit day, which included an eighth-inning solo blast off Sam Gaviglio for his eighth long ball of the season. The veteran is now slashing a solid .292/.344/.462 through 195 at-bats.