Padres' Eric Hosmer: Three hits in win

Hosmer went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

The extra-base hit and RBI were his first in both categories over the last 10 games games, as the low-scoring San Diego offense hasn't provided the 28-year-old with many run-producing opportunities. Hosmer still hasn't left the yard in two weeks, but sports a respectable .266/.357/.452 slash line in his first season in San Diego.