Hosmer went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in the loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

Hosmer singled and drove in a run in the first inning and then launched a solo homer off Mychal Givens in the seventh frame. He later added another single. The long ball was Hosmer's fourth of the season and first since April 30. The first baseman also put together his second straight multi-hit effort and his season slash line now sits at .367/.434/.550, all of which are career bests. In what has been a resurgent season for Hosmer, he has four homers, 21 RBI and 13 runs over 109 at-bats in 30 games.