Padres' Eric Hosmer: Two-hit game against Brewers

Hosmer went 2-for-3 with one run in Monday's win against the Brewers.

Hosmer's performance was his first in the last week without any RBI, but runs were hard to come by in the Padres' 2-0 win against Milwaukee. The 29-year-old is currently on pace to surpass his career high of 104 RBI, although the recent surge in run production (12 RBI in seven games) has played a large part in the equation.