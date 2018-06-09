Padres' Eric Hosmer: Two hits in Friday's loss

Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Marlins.

The Padres only managed six hits all night, but that didn't stop Hosmer from recording his seventh multi-hit performance in his last 10 games. The 28-year-old is hitting a blistering .459 (17-for-37) over that stretch, boosting his slash line on the season to .289/.373/.470.

