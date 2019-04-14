Padres' Eric Lauer: Allows eight hits in loss
Lauer (2-2) yielded three runs on eight hits in five innings, taking the loss against Arizona on Sunday. He struck out five batters.
After six shutout innings in his 2019 debut, Lauer has given up 12 runs over his last three outings, raising his season ERA to 4.91 in 22 innings. His biggest mistake Sunday was a two-run shot off Ketel Marte's bat in the third inning. Lauer will look to get back in the win column at home against the Reds on Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...