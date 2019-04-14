Lauer (2-2) yielded three runs on eight hits in five innings, taking the loss against Arizona on Sunday. He struck out five batters.

After six shutout innings in his 2019 debut, Lauer has given up 12 runs over his last three outings, raising his season ERA to 4.91 in 22 innings. His biggest mistake Sunday was a two-run shot off Ketel Marte's bat in the third inning. Lauer will look to get back in the win column at home against the Reds on Saturday.