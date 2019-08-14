Padres' Eric Lauer: Allows three runs in no-decision
Lauer did not factor into the decision against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, completing five innings and giving up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four.
Lauer was shaky early, giving up single runs in the first two innings, but settled down to allow only one more tally the rest of the way. He exited the game staked to a one-run lead but was denied a victory when the San Diego bullpen allowed four runs over the final four frames. Lauer now owns a 4.55 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 114.2 innings this season and will head to Cincinnati to face the Reds on Monday in his next scheduled start.
