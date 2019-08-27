Lauer (7-8) got the win against the Dodgers on Monday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking four in a 4-3 victory for the Padres.

It was a solid outing in a tough matchup for the left-hander, who matched his season-high with the eight strikeouts and logged his eighth quality start of the season en route to his seventh win. Overall, Lauer has a 4.48 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 106:39 K:BB across 124.2 innings for the season. He'll take the mound next on the road against the Giants on Sunday.