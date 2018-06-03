Lauer (2-3) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in a win over the Reds on Saturday.

Curt Casali got to Lauer for a home run in the second inning, but the lefty was otherwise effective, if far from dominant (just three swinging strikes on 87 pitches). Lauer stranded multiple baserunners in a couple frames and got out of the third by picking off Joey Votto at first base. He's had a couple decent outings lately, but Lauer has allowed 51 hits in 34.1 innings this season and has topped five strikeouts in just two of his eight starts. Up next: a road matchup in Miami.