Lauer is slated to make his next start Friday against the Dodgers.

Lauer had been ahead of Joey Lucchesi in the pitching schedule, but the two will switch spots after the former worked in relief Sunday against the Giants. The change won't mean much for fantasy purposes, as Lucchesi will get the ball for the series opener with the Dodgers while Lauer also draws the same opponent. Lauer only tossed 14 pitches in the relief appearance over the weekend, so he shouldn't face any workload restrictions either while returning to the mound on his normal four days' rest.