Lauer allowed two runs on two hits with six strikeouts and three walks across 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Saturday.

The 23-year-old nearly held the Nationals scoreless through six innings, but he allowed a game-tying homer with two outs in the fifth on the last pitch he threw. Because of that, Lauer had to settle for the no-decision. Still, it was a strong outing for Lauer, who has been searching for some consistency since throwing six shutout innings during his first outing of the year. Lauer is 2-3 with a 4.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 32.2 innings this season. His next outing will likely be on the road Thursday against the Braves.