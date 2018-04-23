Padres' Eric Lauer: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter
Lauer will start Tuesday's game against the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Lauer was scratched from his scheduled start with Triple-A El Paso, and it appears that was in fact in an effort to get him lined up for a major-league spot start. The southpaw has a 3.00 ERA and a 19:6 K:BB through three starts with the Chihuahuas, and he'll look to carry that into Tuesday's road start against Kyle Freeland and the Rockies.
