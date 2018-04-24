Padres' Eric Lauer: Contract selected ahead of start
Lauer had his contract selected from Triple-A El Paso and will start Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
As expected, Lauer will make his major-league debut after impressing in a trio of starts with the Chihuahuas, compiling a 3.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB through 18 innings. While the 22-year-old has some pedigree (25th overall pick in 2016), it would be unwise to expect much from him in his first big-league start, as he's facing a difficult Rockies lineup in one of the most hitter friendly parks in the majors.
