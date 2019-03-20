Lauer is a candidate to receive the start for the Padres' Opening Day game March 28 versus the Giants, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lauer has been dominant through his first two Cactus League starts, striking out eight while covering six no-hit innings. That's probably enough for him to secure his place in a low-grade Padres rotation to begin the season, and he could line up for Opening Day depending on how the Padres arrange their pitching schedule for their final three games in Arizona this weekend. After an off-day Thursday, Lauer and Joey Lucchesi are in line to start either Friday against the Rockies or Saturday versus the Angels. If Lauer gets the Saturday nod, it would put him on schedule to take the hill for the opener on his typical four days' rest.