Lauer (2-4) took the loss Friday as the Padres got routed 12-2 by the Rockies, coughing up eight runs on eight hits and two walks over three-plus innings while striking out one.

The southpaw was keeping things together in Coors (relatively speaking) until the fourth inning, when he allowed the first six Colorado batters to reach base before getting the hook. Lauer will take a 5.75 ERA and 35:14 K:BB through 40.2 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Pirates.