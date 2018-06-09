Lauer (2-4) took the loss Friday as the Padres fell 4-0 to the Marlins, allowing three runs on six hits and seven walks over five innings while striking out six.

Miami had runners on base in every inning against the left-hander, but he managed to hold the opposition off the board until Lewis Brinson's fourth-inning sac fly finally opened the floodgates. Lauer's seven walks were easily a season high, but he's issued multiple free passes in five straight starts, leaving him with a 38:24 K:BB through 39.1 innings to go along with his 6.64 ERA. The rookie will next take the mound Wednesday in St. Louis.